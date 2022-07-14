Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP

Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. In his fresh plea, Zubair has also sought interim bail in all six cases. The plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the UP government to probe the six cases.

