Left Menu

Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP

In his fresh plea, Zubair has also sought interim bail in all six cases. The plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team SIT by the UP government to probe the six cases.PTI MNL SJK MNL RKS RKS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:05 IST
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. In his fresh plea, Zubair has also sought interim bail in all six cases. The plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the UP government to probe the six cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022