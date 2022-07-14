Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP
In his fresh plea, Zubair has also sought interim bail in all six cases. The plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team SIT by the UP government to probe the six cases.PTI MNL SJK MNL RKS RKS
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:05 IST
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. In his fresh plea, Zubair has also sought interim bail in all six cases. The plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the UP government to probe the six cases.
