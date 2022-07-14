Kremlin says Kazakhstan's efforts to attract sanctions hit businesses 'absolutely normal'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Kazakhstan's efforts to attract sanctions-hit businesses that have left the Russian market were "absolutely normal".

Earlier on Thursday, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that his country must work to accommodate hundreds of international businesses that have left Russia over sanctions imposed after Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

