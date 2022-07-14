Russian missiles kill 20 civilians in western Ukraine, Zelenskiy says
Russian missiles on Thursday hit two community facilities in the west of Ukraine, killing 20 people and wounding many more, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy told an international conference aimed at prosecuting war crimes committed in Ukraine. "Today in the morning, Russian missiles hit our city of Vinnytsia, an ordinary, peaceful city.
"Today in the morning, Russian missiles hit our city of Vinnytsia, an ordinary, peaceful city. Cruise missiles hit two community facilities, houses were destroyed, a medical center was destroyed, the cars and trams were on fire. This is the act of Russian terror ... 20 people died as of now," Zelenskiy said.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm his comments.
