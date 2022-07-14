Plea filed before HC alleging fraudulent drawing of cycle allowance by Delhi police officials

The Delhi High Court has granted six weeks to the Centre, Delhi government, and Delhi Police to respond to a petition alleging that more than 53,000 police officials here are fraudulently drawing allowance for using cycles.

The plea sought an inquiry concerning the police officials claiming "cycle (maintenance) allowance", in addition to a traveling allowance, in the "guise of using cycles" even when they are not using that mode of transportation. A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma listed for hearing on September 20 the public interest litigation by lawyer Sanser Pal Singh who stated in his plea that a public servant drawing an allowance which he does not deserve is a form of corruption as payments are made from the hard-earned money of taxpayers. The petitioner said that an allowance of Rs 180 in the name of "cycle (maintenance) allowance" is paid to Delhi police officials and lakhs of rupees are drawn annually under that head. "The petitioner received replies against his application under the Right to Information Act 2005 filed to the Public Information Officer, office of respondent no. 3 and as per those replies, more than 53,000 Delhi Police officials are drawing the amount of Rs 96,00,000/- (Rupees Ninety-Six Lakhs Only) per month or Rs. 11,52,00,000/ (Rupees Eleven Crore Fifty Two Lacs Only) per annum in the name of cycle (maintenance) allowance," the petition said. The petitioner said that he made written complaints to the authorities but no action was taken on it. ''This court may be pleased to issue a writ like a Mandamus or any other appropriate writ/direction/order to the respondents to conduct an inquiry about cycle (maintenance) allowance, in addition to traveling allowance, being drawn by more than 53,000 Delhi police officials who are drawing cycle (maintenance) allowance fraudulently in the guise of using cycles but they are not using cycles and to take stern departmental action against such Delhi police officials," the petition thus prayed. The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, in its order dated July 13, said "Mr. Anil Soni, learned Central Government Standing Counsel for Respondent No.1 and Ms. Sanjana Nangia, learned counsel appearing on behalf of Mr. Sameer Vashisht, learned ASC for Respondent Nos.2 & 3 prays for some time to get instructions in the matter. Let the same be done within six weeks."

