Punjab CM orders formation of cell for people with disabilities

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered the formation of a dedicated cell for the welfare of persons with disabilities.

The chief minister said the formation of a dedicated cell was a long-pending demand as persons with disabilities had to face difficulties for availing of the benefits of government schemes meant for their wellbeing.

Mann said most of the time they had to run pillar to post for getting their work done.

According to an official statement here, Mann said this dedicated cell will be a single-window platform for persons with disabilities to avail of the benefits of these schemes.

Likewise, he said they can lodge their complaints and give suggestions to make the functioning of the cell more efficient.

Reiterating the firm commitment of his government to ensure the welfare of all sections of society, the chief minister said several initiatives have been taken in this regard.

He said in the coming days too his government will ensure that the benefits of all the welfare schemes reach the needy and underprivileged sections in a time-bound and result-oriented manner.

