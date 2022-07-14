Special tribunal for war crimes in Ukraine needs to be considered, Dutch minister says

Western countries need to consider establishing a special tribunal to try war crimes committed in Ukraine to prevent them from going unpunished, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Thursday. "There are merits to look into this, the way I understand it, we have to fill the vacuum. The International Criminal Court doesn't have the jurisdiction," Hoekstra said following an international conference on the possibilities of prosecuting war crimes in Ukraine.

"So I can imagine we do look into coming up with such a tribunal. It will probably not be easy, but we will seek to help Ukraine where we can." Ukraine's top prosecutor Iryna Venediktova said Ukraine had already started prosecutions of 127 war crimes suspects.

