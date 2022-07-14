Bus runs over school boy in Pondy
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-07-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The duo fell off the bike while trying to avoid a scooterist who allegedly crossed the road. A bus coming from behind ran over the child resulting in his death.
A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.
The stretch where the accident occurred has been witnessing mishaps quite often and there is a demand that the road should be widened and encroachments removed to prevent fatal mishaps, locals said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement