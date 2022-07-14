Bus runs over school boy in Pondy

The duo fell off the bike while trying to avoid a scooterist who allegedly crossed the road. A bus coming from behind ran over the child resulting in his death.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.

The stretch where the accident occurred has been witnessing mishaps quite often and there is a demand that the road should be widened and encroachments removed to prevent fatal mishaps, locals said.

