Mexico says U.S. agrees to more work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-07-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 18:38 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
The United States agreed to "considerably" increase the number of work visas for Mexicans and Central Americans during high-level talks in Washington this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.
Speaking at a regular news conference after meeting Biden in Washington on Tuesday, Lopez Obrador also said that planned investments by U.S. companies in Mexico worth around $40 billion between now and 2024 were largely in the energy sector.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Mexicans charged after death of 51 migrants in sweltering Texas truck
Mexican families fret over fate of migrants trapped in Texas truck
World News Roundup: Mexican families fret over fate of migrants trapped in Texas truck; Ukraine tells NATO Russia wants to dictate future world order and more
More Central Americans confirmed among Texas migrant truck dead, Mexico says
Reporter gunned down in latest attack on Mexican journalists