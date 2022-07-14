Mexico says U.S. agrees to more work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans

The United States agreed to "considerably" increase the number of work visas for Mexicans and Central Americans during high-level talks in Washington this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular news conference after meeting Biden in Washington on Tuesday, Lopez Obrador also said that planned investments by U.S. companies in Mexico worth around $40 billion between now and 2024 were largely in the energy sector.

