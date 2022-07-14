ED gets 4-day remand of former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, former MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a money laundering case relating to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the stock exchange. ED on Wednesday moved Court for production of Chitra Ramakrishna as she is presently in judicial custody in a CBI case.

After her production in Court today, ED arrested the accused after conducting her interrogation after taking permission from the court. Later Special Judge Sunaina Sharma also sent her to four days ED Remand. Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta appeared for the Enforcement Directorate in the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently also registered a fresh FIR in the NSE Co-Location Case over allegations of phone tapping Following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week registered a fresh case in an alleged National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam that involves phone tapping of NSE employees.

The fresh FIR mentioed the names of former NSE Chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping phones of NSE officials and other irregularities. Pandey is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who retired from service on June 30. During the investigation, it has been found that Pandey is closely related to the functioning and activities of a company called iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd. The company had conducted a security audit of NSE around the time the alleged co-location irregularities have taken place. The company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006. His son and mother took over the charge of the company.

It has been alleged that illegal phone tapping of NSE employees was done between 2009-17. (ANI)

