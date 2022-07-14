Left Menu

Iran's hard-line president threatens US, Israel

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:56 IST
Iran's hard-line president issued a broad threat Thursday against the United States and Israel, warning them of a “harsh and regrettable response” to any action against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke as U.S. President Joe Biden was in Jerusalem, discussing concerns over Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear program with Israeli leaders. Israel reiterated its commitment to stopping Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Raisi blamed the U.S. and “its regional allies” for stoking instability in the region, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

“Any mistake by the Americans and their allies in the region and the world will be met with a harsh and regrettable response,” Raisi said.

One of Biden's aims on his trip to the Middle East is to boost Israel's security alliance with Gulf Arab states, built on the shared fear of Iran.

Israel “can never have normal relations in the region,” Raisi added.

Negotiations to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear accord with world powers have stalled.

Raisi on Wednesday said Iran would stick to its its “rightful and logical stance” in the standoff, without elaborating.

