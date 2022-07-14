Left Menu

Arrested for 'bribery', Gujarat IAS officer sent in CBI custody till Monday by court

A special CBI court in Ahmedabad on Thursday sent Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh, arrested for alleged bribery in sanctioning weapon licences to ineligible people, to the Central Bureau of Investigation's custody till July 18.

Special CBI court judge VB Parmar remanded Rajesh, joint secretary (general administration department), to the custody of the central agency upon his production before him a day after his arrest.

The 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, posted in Gandhinagar, was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in an alleged case of bribery registered against him in May.

It is alleged that when he was the collector of Surendranagar district, Rajesh had taken bribes for land deals and sanctioning weapon licences to ineligible people, officials said.

In May, the agency had arrested a Surat resident, Mohammad Rafiq Memon, who allegedly used to work as a middleman for the officer to collect the bribe money.

In addition to granting arms licences to unqualified people, it is also alleged that the bureaucrat had taken bribes for the allotment of government land and regularisation of encroached state land in the name of ineligible beneficiaries.

''A preliminary enquiry was earlier registered on a request of the Gujarat government in the matter. The instant case is the outcome of the PE,'' the CBI had said after the registration of the case.

After lodging the case, the agency had conducted searches at the premises of the accused in Gandhinagar and Surat in Gujarat and at Rajesh's native place in Andhra Pradesh, which led to the recovery of incriminating documentary and digital evidence, it had said.

