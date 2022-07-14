Head constable booked as gangster escapes from court premises

A head constable was booked here after a gangster escaped from his custody from a court premises, police said on Thursday.

According to them, the gangster escaped because of the ''carelessness'' of Head Constable Anuj Pratap Singh on Wednesday. It is suspected that the head constable framed a fake story of an attack on him after the incident.

Gangster Vinay Shrotiya is still absconding and they have arrested one of his associates, Sonu Kushwaha, police said.

Talking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary said, ''We have formed teams to nab the absconding gangster. One of his associates has been arrested by the Agra police and further investigation is on in this regard.'' He said the gangster escaped because of the ''carelessness'' of the head constable.

