Sri Lankan president's resignation to be announced at 7:30 a.m. local time -speaker's office
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:03 IST
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation will be announced officially at 7:30 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Friday, the speaker's office said late on Thursday.
Rajapaksa, who fled the country on Wednesday, submitted his resignation to the parliamentary speaker late on Thursday.
