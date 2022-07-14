Left Menu

IAF officer, family rescued after car gets stuck in floodwater in Pune

The Mula river was in spate following incessant rains and discharge of water from upstream dams, and the area near the bridge was flooded, said Satish Kamble, a fire brigade official from Khadaki Cantonment Fire Department.The Air Force wing commander, his wife, two children and their pet dog got stranded when their car broke down in floodwaters, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-07-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:59 IST
IAF officer, family rescued after car gets stuck in floodwater in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The incident took place under Harris Bridge in Bopodi area, a civic official said. The Mula river was in spate following incessant rains and discharge of water from upstream dams, and the area near the bridge was flooded, said Satish Kamble, a fire brigade official from Khadaki Cantonment Fire Department.

The Air Force wing commander, his wife, two children and their pet dog got stranded when their car broke down in floodwaters, he said. All of them alongwith the dog were rescued, Kamble added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore; U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults and more

Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from S...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022