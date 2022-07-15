IAS officer R D Dhiman appointed as new Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh

IAS officer R D Dhiman was on Thursday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, according to an official notification.

The 1988-batch IAS officer replaces Ram Subhag Singh, who has been appointed as the Principal Advisor (Administrative Reforms).

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is pleased to appoint ACP (MPP and Power, NCES, Industries, Labour and Employment) R D Dhiman as the Chief Secretary with immediate effect in public interest, Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel) Prabodh Saxena said in a notification.

In another notification, Saxena said Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has been appointed as Principal Advisor (Administrative Reforms).

