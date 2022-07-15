Iranian foreign ministry summons Swedish envoy over court verdict against former official
The Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Swedish chargé d'affaires in Tehran on Thursday and handed him a note of protest over a Swedish court sentence against the former Iranian official Hamid Noury, Iran's Arabic-language television network Al Alam reported.
A Swedish court sentenced Noury to life in prison for his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s.
