Iranian foreign ministry summons Swedish envoy over court verdict against former official

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-07-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 01:06 IST
Iranian foreign ministry summons Swedish envoy over court verdict against former official
  • Egypt

The Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Swedish chargé d'affaires in Tehran on Thursday and handed him a note of protest over a Swedish court sentence against the former Iranian official Hamid Noury, Iran's Arabic-language television network Al Alam reported.

A Swedish court sentenced Noury to life in prison for his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s.

