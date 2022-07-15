Left Menu

China willing to 'recalibrate' ties with Australia - Wang Yi

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 06:46 IST
China-Australia relations are facing both challenges and opportunities at the present, and China is willing to "recalibrate" ties in the spirit of mutual respect, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"The Chinese side is willing to take the pulse (on ties), recalibrate, and set sail again," Wang told Chinese media in the Guangxi region on Thursday, according to a foreign ministry statement on Friday.

But Australia must correct its understanding of China and not hype up differences, and refrain from joining in with others in trying to contain China, Wang said.

