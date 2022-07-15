Left Menu

ED summons ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE-co location case

Enforcement Directorate summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey today in NSE-co location case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2022 07:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 07:08 IST
ED summons ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE-co location case
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey today in NSE-co location case. He has been asked to appear before them in Delhi for questioning in the illegal phone tapping of an NSE personnel matter.

On July 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Sanjay Pandey in connection with the illegal phone tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees. On Friday, following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), CBI registered a fresh case in the alleged NSE co-location scam that involves the phone tapping of NSE employees.

A senior CBI official informed that searches are underway across the country. The fresh First Information Report (FIR) mentioned the names of former NSE Chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE officials and other irregularities.

According to a CBI official, it was said that Pandey was not reachable but he himself appeared for CBI's interrogation. Pandey is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who retired from service on June 30.

During the investigation, it has been found that Pandey is closely related to the functioning and activities of a company called Isec Securities Pvt. Ltd. The company had conducted a security audit of NSE around the time when alleged irregularities had taken place.

Isec Securities company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006. His son and mother took over the charge of the company. It has been alleged that illegal phone tapping of NSE employees was done between 2009-17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022