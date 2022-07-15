Assam's Cachar district makes face masks mandatory as COVID cases rise

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Cachar district administration of Assam has made it mandatory to wear face masks in all offices and public gatherings in the district. An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the district read, "In view of the increasing trend of Covid-19 cases in Cachar district in last one week, the district-specific COVID guidelines are hereby notified and are to be followed by all concerned - All the Officers or Officials within Cachar district are to wear a mandatory face mask in their respective offices or areas (Both Government & Private) while performing regular public services and Covid appropriate behaviour need to be maintained."

"All the Doctors, Paramedical Staffs and other Staffs of Health Institutions/Hospitals (BothGovernment & Private) are to use compulsory face masks during service delivery (i.e. in OPD, Emergency, IPD, OT, Labor room, Laboratory. Waiting areas, Registration Counter etc.). All people are to mandatory use face mask during attending any type of gathering," it added. All the shop owners or business establishments are to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviours (hand hygiene, face mask, social distancing, no smoking in public places, no spitting in public places) within their jurisdiction.

The owner of the shop or establishment has been asked to use "No Mask, No Entry" slogan at the entrance. All the fuel stations are to display and implement "No Mask , No Fuel" slogan. All the Banks, Malls, and Offices (both government and private) are to use the "No Mask, No Entry" slogan at the entrance. "Miking to be arranged by BDOs, ULBs in all market places and crowded areas for maintenance of COVID appropriate behaviours. COVID-19 vaccination is to be continued in an aggressive manner to cover all eligible groups," read the order.

Assam on Thursday reported 590 fresh COVID cases with a positivity rate of 10.75 per cent. With this, the total number of active cases in the state went up further to 2,584. (ANI)

