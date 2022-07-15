Soldier killed in fratricide incident in J-K’s Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
An Indian Army soldier was killed in an incident of fratricide in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.
The incident took place at an Army unit in the Surankote area of the district, they said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Army, DAD synergy conference held, Agnipath on key agenda
Qatar supports Lebanon's army with $60 million - state news agency
Army facilitates distribution of UDID cards in J-K’s 'deaf and mute' village
Pakistan Army Chief undertook a 'low profile' visit to Paris: Report
Manipur landslide: Army says 5 civilians, 13 soldiers rescued