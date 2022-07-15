Left Menu

Will not permit unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 23 weeks: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will not permit an unmarried woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy at 23 weeks, saying it virtually amounts to killing the foetus.A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, while dealing with the petition by the woman to undergo the procedure, however suggested that the petitioner be kept somewhere safe until she delivers the child who can subsequently be given up for adoption.We will ensure that the girl is kept somewhere safe and she can deliver and go.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 13:45 IST
Will not permit unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 23 weeks: Delhi HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will not permit an unmarried woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy at 23 weeks, saying it virtually amounts to killing the fetus.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, while dealing with the petition by the woman to undergo the procedure, however, suggested that the petitioner be kept "somewhere safe" until she delivers the child who can subsequently be given up for adoption.

"We will ensure that the girl is kept somewhere safe and she can deliver and go. There is a big queue for adoption," observed the bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad.

"We will not permit you to kill that child. (We are) very sorry. This virtually amounts to killing (the fetus)," said the court as it noted that almost 24 out of 36 weeks of gestation were over.

Counsel for the petitioner said the woman, being unmarried, is in great mental agony and is not in a position to raise the child. The lawyer also said that the bar in law on medical termination of pregnancy for unmarried women was discriminatory.

The court said that it was not forcing the petitioner to raise the child and asked the lawyer to come back with instructions on its proposal in the post-lunch session.

"We are not forcing her to raise the child. We will ensure that you go to a good hospital. Your whereabouts will not be known to anyone. Deliver the baby, please come back," said the court.

"You ask the client. Everything will be looked after by the government of India or the Delhi government or some good hospital… I am also offering to pay," said the Chief Justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022