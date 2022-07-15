Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for exams with police escort

A 19-year-old Assam girl arrested for her poem allegedly supporting a banned outfit has been allowed by a Golaghat court to appear for a forthcoming semester examination with a necessary police escort and other precautionary measures.

The Court of the Golaghat Special Judge Dibyajyoti Mahanta allowed Barshashree Buragohain, a student of mathematics, to appear for her B.Sc second-semester examination, scheduled to begin on Saturday.

Buragohain was arrested on May 18 this year from Uriamghat in Golaghat district for allegedly writing on social media a poem titled 'Akou Korim Rashtra Droh' (Will again rebel against the nation).

She had filed a petition through the Superintendent of District Jail, Golaghat, requesting the court to let her appear for the examination.

The court directed the jail superintendent to make necessary arrangements for enabling her to appear for the test on each and every date, as per the schedule of the examination.

Buragohain was arrested on the basis of an FIR filed by police constable Pankaj Saikia, alleging that she posted objectionable statements on Facebook, which indicates she is "engaged in criminal conspiracy and intends to wage a war against the nation".

The FIR also stated that she has expressed intent to join the banned ULFA(I) to bolster its confidence, which amounts to a "threat to the country's sovereignty".

Buragohan's lawyer Ritupallab Saikia told PTI that nowhere in her post is the word 'ULFA(I)' or her desire to join the outfit mentioned.

"The police have not seized or recovered any incriminating documents or pamphlets related to the ULFA(I) from her. Only the screenshot of the post from her mobile has been taken," he said.

Besides, the police did not even take her into custody for interrogation, but "immediately produced her in court and she was remanded to judicial custody", he claimed.

The police are yet to take her statement in the case, Saikia added.

Her bail application in the District and Sessions Court here was rejected, following which a petition has been filed in the Gauhati High Court. It is scheduled to come up for a hearing on July 21.

There has been widespread demand for her release so that she can appear for the examination.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said if Buragohain's parents or anybody can take responsibility that she will not join the ULFA(I), she will be released.

He maintained that she was arrested for her statement about joining the ULFA(I), and not for writing a poem. "She is a daughter of the state and we do not want her to die at the hands of the ULFA(I). We are trying to save her and counseling is underway," the CM said.

