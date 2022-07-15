Left Menu

UAE working to send envoy to Iran, against anti-Iran axis - official

Updated: 15-07-2022 14:54 IST
Anwar Gargash Image Credit: Wikimedia
The UAE is working to send an ambassador to Tehran as it seeks to rebuild bridges with Iran, the president's diplomatic adviser said on Friday, adding that the idea of a confrontational approach to Iran was not something Abu Dhabi supported.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a visit to Paris by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Anwar Gargash said the United Arab Emirates would not be part of an "axis" against Iran even if he said Tehran's actions in the region were not helping diplomatic efforts.

