Russia says building struck in Vinnytsia was military target

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:01 IST
Russia's defence ministry said Thursday's cruise missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia was directed at a building where top officials from Ukraine's armed forces were meeting foreign arms suppliers.

Ukraine has said the attack killed at least 23 people and struck a cultural centre used by retired veterans.

