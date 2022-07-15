Russia says building struck in Vinnytsia was military target
Russia's defence ministry said Thursday's cruise missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia was directed at a building where top officials from Ukraine's armed forces were meeting foreign arms suppliers.
Ukraine has said the attack killed at least 23 people and struck a cultural centre used by retired veterans.
