Goa Innovation Council supported over 400 ideas, registered 56 start-ups in three years: Report

The Goa State Innovation Council (GSINC) has supported 472 new ideas and registered 56 start-ups over the last three years, state Minister for Science and Technology Atanasio Monserratte informed the legislative Assembly on Friday.

Monserratte tabled the annual report 2021-22 of the GSINC, which listed various initiatives taken up by the body headed by chairman Jose Manual Noronha.

As per the report, over the last three years, the GSINC had supported 472 new ideas, registered 56 start-ups, and supported 37 prototypes and seven patents.

The virtual innovation register of the GSINC was one amongst the 12 to be shortlisted under the state category for the Prime Minister's Award and was highlighted in the e-coffee table book released by him on Civil Services Day, the report stated.

The council has supported seven start-ups, 10 students, and a researcher through the prototype scheme in the last one year. ''The GSINC has surpassed its annual target in accordance with the vision of late former chief minister Manohar Parrikar to make Goa the innovation capital of the country,'' Noronha stated in the message carried on the Annual Report.

To strengthen the start-up ecosystem in the state, the council has launched a number of yielding initiatives at the grassroots level, which included several virtual workshops, training programs and start-up boot camps, he has said.

The council also promoted its proprietary tool, the virtual innovation register, encouraging inventors, entrepreneurs, students, and solopreneurs from Goa to register their business ideas and get mentorship and other support to convert their business idea into a reality, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)