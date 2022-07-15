MP man threatened for supporting Nupur Sharma, 5 booked
A man in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore was threatened for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma who kicked off a controversy after her remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
- Country:
- India
A man in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore was threatened for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma who kicked off a controversy after her remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The police have booked five people after receiving the complaint in the matter.
Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the accused persons have been arrested and directed the police to step up security around the area. "Nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace in the state. I had directed the SP to take cognizance of the threats being received by a man who shared a post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma in Sehore. The people who threatened have been arrested after the registration of the case. Dial 100 point has been set up near the house of the complainant. Patrolling is also being done," Mishra said.
Five accused have been under sections 294, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narottam Mishra
- Nupur
- Prophet
- Madhya Pradesh's
- Sehore
- Sharma
- Nupur Sharma
- Indian
ALSO READ
These people don't have respect for other religions:SC on Nupur Sharma's plea to club FIRs against her for remark against Prophet.
Rahul attacks BJP govt over SC remarks on Nupur Sharma's comments against Prophet
SC slams Nupur Sharma for Prophet remark, says it led to unfortunate incidents in country
'Her loose tongue set entire country on fire': SC slams Nupur Sharma over Prophet remark
SC refers to Nupur Sharma's apology for comment against Prophet Mohammad, says it was too late & her remark led to unfortunate incidents.