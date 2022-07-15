MP man threatened for supporting Nupur Sharma, 5 booked

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore was threatened for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma who kicked off a controversy after her remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The police have booked five people after receiving the complaint in the matter.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the accused persons have been arrested and directed the police to step up security around the area. "Nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace in the state. I had directed the SP to take cognizance of the threats being received by a man who shared a post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma in Sehore. The people who threatened have been arrested after the registration of the case. Dial 100 point has been set up near the house of the complainant. Patrolling is also being done," Mishra said.

Five accused have been under sections 294, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

