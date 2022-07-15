Morphine worth Rs 365 crore seized near Mumbai
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The Navi Mumbai police have seized 73.06 kg of morphine estimated to be valued at Rs 365 crore in international market from a shipping container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Friday.
The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Navi Mumbai
- Nhava Sheva
Advertisement