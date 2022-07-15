Ukraine hurrying to agree grain deal next week - official source
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 18:39 IST
Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday.
Asked if it was realistic for the deal to be signed next week, the source said: "We really hope so. We're hurrying as fast as we can." The source asked not to be identified.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
