Ukraine hurrying to agree grain deal next week - official source

Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday.

Asked if it was realistic for the deal to be signed next week, the source said: "We really hope so. We're hurrying as fast as we can." The source asked not to be identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)