Russian court sentences opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov to 4 years in jail
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 19:11 IST
A Russian court sentenced opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov to four years in jail on Friday for running an outlawed political movement, the court's press service said in a statement.
Pivovarov is a former director of Open Russia, a now defunct opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
