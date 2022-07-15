Russian court sentences opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov to 4 years in jail

A Russian court sentenced opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov to four years in jail on Friday for running an outlawed political movement, the court's press service said in a statement.

Pivovarov is a former director of Open Russia, a now defunct opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

