Left Menu

After pandemic debut, K-pop stars aespa rub shoulders with fans for first time

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-07-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 20:33 IST
After pandemic debut, K-pop stars aespa rub shoulders with fans for first time
  • Country:
  • United States

Making their debut in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop Korean pop group aespa from winning fans, but it did stop the band from meeting them.

The group - made up of members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning - has tried to remedy that since launching in late 2020. On a tour to promote their new album "Girls," the group performed at Coachella and appeared on "Good Morning America" - and are soaking up the chance to see fans in person.

"Because we didn't have a lot of opportunities to interact with a live audience because we were doing it during the pandemic, it didn't feel real when we first debuted," said group member Ningning. "It's a fascinating time for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022