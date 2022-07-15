BT workers to hold two-day strike due to pay dispute - union
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Over 40,000 workers for BT Group have announced a two-day national strike over pay, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Friday.
CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said the strike would cause "serious disruption".
