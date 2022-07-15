Left Menu

Russian negotiator says grain agreements will not lead to Moscow-Kyiv talks - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 22:08 IST
Agreements on export of the Ukrainian grain will not lead to the resumption of Russia-Ukraine talks, Leonid Slutsky, a Russian lawmaker who had taken part in peace talks with Kyiv in the past, said on Friday, state news agency TASS reported.

Russia's proposals on how to resume Ukrainian grain exports were "largely supported" by negotiators at talks this week in Istanbul and an agreement was close, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

