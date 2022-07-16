Left Menu

Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero arrested in Mexico - sources

Mexican authorities captured Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the country's most wanted drug lords accused of orchestrating the 1985 murder of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent, two sources told Reuters on Friday. Caro Quintero was a founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, one of Latin America's most powerful drug trafficking organizations during the 1980s.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 02:37 IST
Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero arrested in Mexico - sources

Mexican authorities captured Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the country's most wanted drug lords accused of orchestrating the 1985 murder of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

Caro Quintero was a founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, one of Latin America's most powerful drug trafficking organizations during the 1980s. Authorities detained Caro Quintero in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, a Mexican Navy source said. A source in the federal government confirmed the arrest.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation ranks Caro Quintero among their Ten Most Wanted fugitives and had slapped a $20 million reward on his head. Caro Quintero has previously denied involvement in the killing of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, whose gruesome torture and murder strained bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico.

Last year, Caro Quintero lost a final appeal against extradition to the United States. Caro Quintero went into hiding after being released in 2013 from a Mexican prison, where he had spent 28 years behind bars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022