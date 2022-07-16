Macau to extend city lockdown, casino closure until July 22
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-07-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 13:10 IST
Macau's government will extend a lockdown of casinos and other businesses until July 22, as authorities grapple to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the world's biggest gambling hub.
The lockdown had been due to end on Monday.
