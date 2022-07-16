Yellen says U.S. aims to move ahead with global minimum corporate tax despite setback
The United States will look for every opportunity to move ahead to enact a global minimum corporate tax agreement despite the opposition of a key Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, to raising corporate taxes, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Yellen told reporters that finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies reached a strong consensus about many issues, including the need to address a worsening food security crisis, despite differences over Russia's war in Ukraine that prevented the leaders from issuing a joint statement.
