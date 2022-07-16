Left Menu

CJI flags issue of large population of undertrials in jails

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:39 IST
CJI flags issue of large population of undertrials in jails
Out of 6.10 lakh prisoners in the country, nearly 80 per cent are undertrials, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Saturday while stressing the need to increase the efficiency of the criminal justice system.

“In the criminal justice system, the process is punishment. From indiscriminate arrest to difficulty in obtaining bail, the process leading to prolonged incarceration of undertrial prisoners needs urgent attention,” he said.

“We need a holistic plan of action to increase the efficiency of the administration of the criminal justice system,” the CJI said at the inaugural session of the 18th All India Legal Services Authority in Jaipur.

Justice Ramana said that prolonged incarceration of the large number of people without any trial needs attention.

However, he said that the goal should not be limited to enabling the early release of undertrial prisoners.

“Rather, we should question procedures which lead to such prolonged incarceration in huge numbers without a trial,” he said. PTI SDA AG RT RT

