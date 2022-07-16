Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian factory producing Tochka-U missile parts
Russian armed forces have destroyed a factory in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that produced parts for Tochka-U ballistic missiles, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian airplanes and two helicopters, the ministry said.
