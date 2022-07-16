Maha: Experts discuss ways to combat sickle cell disease at Palghar seminar

A two-day seminar was held in Wada area of Maharashtra's Palghar district to discuss ways to combat sickle cell disease, an official said.

The disease, which contorts red blood cells into the shape of a sickle and brings about a drop in the number of healthy RBCs, is more prevalent in the tribal population, experts who took part in the seminar said.

Among those who addressed the seminar on the last day on Friday were Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul.

''There is need to collect real time information on sickle cell disease as it is more prevalent among the tribal population in the country. The two-day seminar focused on the the Scheduled Tribe Component fund, health and education of tribal population and exchange of good practices of Tribal Affairs Departments of the participating states and UTs,'' Munde said.

Pawar said sickle cell anemia was being fought in mission mode, for which digital technology was being used.

''The Union ministries of Tribal Affairs and Health are holding regular meetings on this issue. The Centre is helping states to overcome this diseases through the National Health Mission. It is necessary to carry out a sickle cell anaemia screening campaign for a certain age group. Focus must be on newborns in tribal areas,'' she said.

NITI Aayog member Paul said there was need for ready availability of hydroxyurea and folic acid for treatment of sickle cell anemia.

