G20 agreed on most issues despite no communique, Indonesia says

Finance leaders of the group of 20 major economies agreed on most issues, including efforts to tackle food insecurity, despite failing to reconcile differences regarding members' views about the war in Ukraine, Indonesia said on Saturday.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the G20 finance leaders in their meeting in Bali also agreed to maintain the spirit of collaboration and multilateralism.

