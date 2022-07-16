Left Menu

G20 agreed on most issues despite no communique, Indonesia says

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 16:30 IST
G20 agreed on most issues despite no communique, Indonesia says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Finance leaders of the group of 20 major economies agreed on most issues, including efforts to tackle food insecurity, despite failing to reconcile differences regarding members' views about the war in Ukraine, Indonesia said on Saturday.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the G20 finance leaders in their meeting in Bali also agreed to maintain the spirit of collaboration and multilateralism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022