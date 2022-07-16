Left Menu

Govt to bring bill to ensure efficiency of cantonments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:54 IST
Govt to bring bill to ensure efficiency of cantonments
  • Country:
  • India

The government is set to bring a bill during the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament to enhance efficiency in running cantonments across the country.

According to an official note, the bill also intends to facilitate ''ease of living'' in cantonments.

At present, 62 cantonments are operating across the country and most of them have a civil-military mix in their demography.

The administration of the cantonments comes under the authority of the Ministry of Defence.

The Cantonment Bill 2022 is expected to bring in measures to ensure that the civilian population living within the cantonments do not face any difficulties.

''It is a bill for the administration of cantonments with a view to impart greater democratisation, modernisation and efficiency thereof, and to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country,'' the note said. ''The bill also intends to facilitate ease of living in cantonments,'' it said.

The 62 cantonments were notified under the Cantonments Act, 1924 which was succeeded by the Cantonments Act, 2006. The Monsoon session begins on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022