Saudi foreign minister: Not aware of any discussions on Gulf-Israel defence alliance

Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 16-07-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 20:30 IST
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters after a U.S.-Arab summit that Riyadh's decision to open its airspace to all air carriers had nothing to do with establishing diplomatic ties with Israel and was not a precursor to further steps. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday he was not aware of any discussions on a Gulf-Israeli defence alliance and that the kingdom was not involved in such talks.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters after a U.S.-Arab summit that Riyadh's decision to open its airspace to all air carriers had nothing to do with establishing diplomatic ties with Israel and was not a precursor to further steps.

