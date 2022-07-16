Saudi foreign minister: Not aware of any discussions on Gulf-Israel defence alliance

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday he was not aware of any discussions on a Gulf-Israeli defence alliance and that the kingdom was not involved in such talks.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters after a U.S.-Arab summit that Riyadh's decision to open its airspace to all air carriers had nothing to do with establishing diplomatic ties with Israel and was not a precursor to further steps.

