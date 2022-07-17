Russia reinforces defensive positions in occupied southern Ukraine - UK military
Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 11:31 IST
Russia is reinforcing its defensive positions across the areas it occupies in southern Ukraine, the British defence ministry said on Sunday.
The reinforcements include movement of manpower and equipment, defensive stores between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, and in Kherson, while Russian forces in Melitopol are also increasing security measures, the ministry wrote on Twitter in a regular bulletin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 11-Russian missile strikes near Ukraine's Odesa kill 21
Top Russian general inspects troops involved in Ukraine operation- defence ministry
WRAPUP 3-Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after Russian missiles kill 21 near Odesa
WRAPUP 2-Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after Russian missiles kill 21 near Odesa
WRAPUP 4-Blasts rock Ukraine city as Russian missiles drive up civilian death toll