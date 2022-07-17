Russia reinforces defensive positions in occupied southern Ukraine - UK military

Russia is reinforcing its defensive positions across the areas it occupies in southern Ukraine, the British defence ministry said on Sunday.

The reinforcements include movement of manpower and equipment, defensive stores between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, and in Kherson, while Russian forces in Melitopol are also increasing security measures, the ministry wrote on Twitter in a regular bulletin.

