UP: Pregnant woman's body exhumed after father alleges murder by her in-laws

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 17-07-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four days after a pregnant woman died under mysterious circumstances and her in-laws allegedly buried her here, the police exhumed the body and sent it for post-mortem after her father suspected murder, police said on Sunday.

Officials from Rehra police station said initially, it was portrayed that victim Meena was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Muhammadpur on the night of July 13.

However, the next day, her father Ram Pratap, a resident of Kathar Mankapur area, lodged a case of dowry harassment against her in-laws.

He alleged Meena's husband Surendra Kumar and his family members killed her and buried her body near the house. He said his daughter was six months pregnant.

Pratap, in his complaint, said the marriage took place in 2015 and soon, Kumar pressured Meena to get a car as dowry.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Santosh Ojha said Meena's body was exhumed on Saturday evening, following instructions from the district magistrate, and it was sent for post-mortem examination.

He said the matter is being investigated.

