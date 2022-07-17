Delhi LG grants CBI sanction to prosecute Amantullah Khan in Waqf Board case: Sources

Lt Governor VK Saxena has granted the CBI sanction to prosecute AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amantullah Khan in a case of ''illegal'' appointments registered against him in 2016, official sources said on Sunday.

They said the prosecution sanction has also been granted against then Waqf Board CEO Mehboob Aalam for offences including ''deliberate and criminal violation'' of rules, regulations and law and ''misuse of position'' and causing financial losses to the exchequer.

The Delhi government's revenue department's sub-divisional magistrate (headquarters) had in November 2016 filed a complaint alleging ''arbitrary and illegal'' appointments by Khan to various existing and non-existing posts in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The sources said the CBI had registered a case and conducted investigations that revealed ''sufficient prosecutable evidence'', following which it had sought prosecution sanction from the LG.

They said the CBI had moved its request in May this year.

