Maharashtra growth engine of country: CM Shinde tells Amit Shah

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:00 IST
Maharashtra is the growth engine of the country, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and called for strengthening the state. Shinde spoke to Shah in a virtual dialogue meeting regarding the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign. Union cultural affairs minister G Kishan Reddy also attended the meeting, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. ''Maharashtra is the country's growth engine. If Maharashtra is strengthened, so will be the country,'' Shinde told Shah. He said Maharashtra rural development ministry has won the first rank in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Union government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence.

The state will repeat this feat under the new 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the CM said, adding that crores of houses will hoist the National Flag.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home.

The chief minister said Swaraj Mahotsav is organised in Maharashtra between August 9 and 17. The state government has launched a portal MahaAmrit Mahotsav.

