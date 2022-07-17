Chhattisgarh school headmaster held for 'objectionable' comment on Shiva
PTI | Balramur | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:39 IST
- India
The headmaster of a government school in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district was arrested for allegedly making an objectionable comment about Lord Shiva, police said on Sunday.
Phooljense Tigga (53), the headmaster of a school in Kundikhurd, was held on Saturday after making an ''objectionable'' comment on Lord Shiva on social media, Boria police outpost in charge Rajnish Singh said.
''He was held on the complaint of a Hindu organization. Tigga has been remanded in judicial custody,'' he added.
