J-K: CRPF officer killed in Pulwama terrorist attack

Senior police officers, along with reinforcement, reached the spot and the preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists taking advantage of nearby apple orchards fired indiscriminately upon the security forces near Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, the spokesman said.He said a case has been registered and investigation initiated.Meanwhile, the officers continued to work to establish the full circumstances of the incident. The whole area, including orchards, has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress, the spokesman said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-07-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:56 IST
A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

A police spokesman said at about 2:15 pm, terrorists fired at a checkpoint jointly manned by police and CRPF at Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama. In the terror incident, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of CRPF Vinod Kumar was critically injured and was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries and attained martyrdom, he said. Senior police officers, along with reinforcement, reached the spot and the preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists taking advantage of nearby apple orchards fired indiscriminately upon the security forces near Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, the spokesman said.

He said a case has been registered and investigation initiated.

Meanwhile, the officers continued to work to establish the full circumstances of the incident. “The whole area, including orchards, has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress,” the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

