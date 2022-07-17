Minor girl raped by 2 men in UP village

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village here under Khodara Police Station area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, both identified, were booked under charges of gang rape and sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Saturday in connection with the incident, they said.

According to the complaint, the victim’s mother alleged that her daughter had gone to a canal outside the village around 11 pm Wednesday to relieve herself. When she was out, one Allarakha and Salman caught and raped her, she said.

The girl didn't tell her parents about the incident because of fear and shame, till she fell ill and could not hide it anymore, police said, citing the complaint. A complaint was then lodged by her mother against the two accused at a police station.

Local SHO Suresh Kumar Verma said that a team has been formed to arrest the accused. He said that the girl has been sent to the district headquarters for medical examination and other legal proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)