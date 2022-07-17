Left Menu

Maha: Cop arrested for raping minor girl at hotel

The Sitabuldi police in Nagpur has arrested the 35-year-old policeman, attached to the office of the DIG Anti-Naxal Operation, for allegedly raping the girl, the official said.The accused policeman and the girl hailed from the same village and were acquainted with each other.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-07-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 21:24 IST
Maha: Cop arrested for raping minor girl at hotel
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub-inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old acquaintance in a hotel in Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Sunday. The Sitabuldi police in Nagpur has arrested the 35-year-old policeman, attached to the office of the DIG Anti-Naxal Operation, for allegedly raping the girl, the official said.

The accused policeman and the girl hailed from the same village and were acquainted with each other. She was living as a paying guest in Nagpur, he said. The incident took place on July 13 when the accused took the victim for a car ride outside the city and offered her alcohol during the drive. The accused then booked a hotel room and raped the minor and threatened her, the official said.

On returning to the city the next day, the girl confided in her parents, following which a complaint was lodged and a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Culture of garnering votes through freebies 'very dangerous' for country: PM Modi while inaugurating Bundelkhand expy in UP

Culture of garnering votes through freebies 'very dangerous' for country: PM...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022