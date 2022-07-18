China launches campaign targeting 'online disorder' involving minors

China's cyberspace regulator launched Monday a two-month clean-up campaign against "online disorder" in minors' use of live streaming, games, and e-commerce platforms, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The campaign will target disinformation, pornography, cyberbullying, and "undesirable" and violent content involving minors.

